The phrase 'bouncing back' was a popular one among Burton Albion players and management staff last season.

For good reason, as well. Much of the Brewers' successful Championship survival bid was built on their ability to react to every notable setback with a spirited response.

After losing their opening home game of the campaign in the 95th minute, Nigel Clough's side responded by beating Sheffield Wednesday three days later.

Their first drop into the relegation zone saw them hit back to win at Queens Park Rangers the following week.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

That potentially season-derailing home defeat to Brentford came right before the dramatic triumph at soon-to-be-promoted Huddersfield Town.

And while Burton may now be 10 games into a new season, it seems they will again be putting stock in their ability to bounce back.

Sean Scannell certainly believes so.

The Huddersfield Town loanee was powerless to prevent his new side falling to a 4-0 loss against Aston Villa on Tuesday night, ending Albion's three-game unbeaten run in the process.

It was their second-heaviest Championship loss, following on from the 5-0 humbling they took against Leeds United earlier this month.

And as Burton prepare their response for Saturday's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Scannell points to the way the Brewers hit back from that Leeds disappointment as an indication of what they can do this time around.

"It's the Championship - you're not going to win every game in a season!" he said.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"No matter where you are, if you're at the top of the league or anywhere in the table, you're not going to win every single game.

"So when you do lose, it's all about bouncing back.

"It's all about sticking together and being positive.

"The good thing is there's always another game - there's always one to bounce back to.

"Recovery is a big thing, and we'll recover on Wednesday and get ready for Saturday.

"We lost the same against Leeds. The next game, straight after the game, we bounced back, recovered right and moved onto the next game and got a result.

"That's what we've got to do."