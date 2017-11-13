Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An eye-catching statistic was doing the rounds after Burton Albion's valuable 1-0 win at Millwall before the international break.

No Championship side has kept more clean sheets away from home this season than the Brewers.

From eight games on their travels, Albion have secured four shutouts – the same as high-flying Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa.

They have all come in the past five matches for Burton.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

In more than two months since the 5-0 defeat at Leeds United on September 9, Nigel Clough's side have shipped only two goals away from the Pirelli Stadium.

It is an impressive record, and it contrasts sharply with the Brewers' defensive record on home soil.

Two goals conceded in their last five away games is offset by a hefty 15 against them in five home matches.

It is perhaps no surprise that Burton have managed to win only one home game during that run, and that was back in mid-September, when they defeated Fulham 2-1.

They are yet to keep a clean sheet in front of their own fans this season.

After the most recent disappointment at the Pirelli - a 4-2 reverse against Barnsley - Stephen Warnock spoke about the fact that Albion were still looking to strike the right balance between defensive solidity and ambition going forward on home soil.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"Sometimes it's a fine balance, trying to keep clean sheets and score at the other end," he said.

"We were getting clean sheets, but we weren't turning it into goals.

"Then you try to go forward a little bit more, but it leaves it open at the back."

The Pirelli became a Championship fortress for Burton for much of last season, with the likes of Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Norwich City falling by the wayside as Clough's side regularly blew their opponents away with sustained spells of attacking intensity.

They have been trying to recreate that status this time around, but it is yet to fully click.

In the 4-0 losses to Villa and Wolves, the Brewers were punished by slick, clinical outfits when the game opened up, while Ipswich Town and Barnsley benefited late on after Albion failed to capitalise on their dominance.

The obvious plan in Friday night's clash with Sheffield United will be to avoid those outcomes.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Chris Wilder's Blades have scythed through many a Championship defence this season when gaps appeared, so Clough will be keen to see his side remain solid and secure at the back.

They will not want to invite the visitors onto them, and as Clough and his players rightly reiterate, the onus is always on a home side to go out and take the game to their rivals, rather than stifling and containing, as Burton have done to such success in recent away games.

But striking a better balance between ambition and reserve, attack and defence, is an important focus for the Brewers at the Pirelli right now.

When sides have got in behind them this season, they have caused problems.

When Burton have managed to keep opponents playing in front of them, though, they have looked supremely tough to break down - as they have done so often on the road.

Perhaps it could mean continuing with the 4-3-3 formation that reaped such rewards at Millwall last time out, rather than the 3-5-2 that has been their go-to setup on home soil.

As ever, it will be tough to overly tinker with a winning side.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Getty Images)

Whatever the approach, Albion will understand how crucial it is to improve their 'goals against' record at home, because they are giving themselves too much to do in front of the opposition goal at the moment.

If they can replicate the all-round solidity of some of their away games - and as the players always point out, those efforts come from across the pitch - then they will be a long way towards rebuilding their indomitable status at the Pirelli.

Time will tell if they can fine-tune that balance in time for the visit of the Blades.