Sheffield United defender Jack O'Connell has signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal with the Blades ahead of Friday's trip to Burton Albion (7.45pm).

The 23-year-old's new contract lasts until 2022 and sees him as the latest Blade to pen a new deal, with the likes of David Brooks, John Fleck, Billy Sharp and Paul Coutts all committing their futures to the club over recent months.

O'Connell - who signed for the Blades from Brentford in June 2016 - helped Chris Wilder's men secure an emphatic League One title success last season.

The centre-half has since been an ever-present for United in the league this term, helping them to sit second in the Championship table heading into the Brewers clash.

He is likely to start that game at the Pirelli, as the Blades look to move top of the table and Albion go in search of their first back-to-back wins of the campaign.

"I'm over the moon to get it done," said O'Connell of signing his new deal.

"I want to repay the club with performances now.

"It's a great club and we've got a great bunch of players so there's no reason that we can't go all the way. We're in a great position to succeed."