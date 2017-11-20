The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp and Leon Clarke were named in WhoScored's Championship team of the week after the Blades' 3-1 defeat of Burton Albion on Friday night.

Sharp opened the scoring after 10 minutes from the penalty spot, before doubling his tally later on in the first-half after Matt Palmer equalised with a wonderstrike for the Brewers .

Clarke then got in on the action when he beat Stephen Warnock at the back-post to head in from John Fleck's cross.

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Sharp was awarded a score of 8.2 for his efforts, while Clarke clocked in with a score of 8.5 with the pair of strikers helping the Blades to keep up with Wolves at the top of the Championship.