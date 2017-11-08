Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sheffield United goalkeeper Jamal Blackman could be in line for a return to the side when the Blades take on Burton Albion on Friday November 17.

The on-loan Chelsea man - drafted in from the Blues over the summer after starting 'keeper Simon Moore suffered a knee injury in pre-season - damaged his back in the defeat to QPR last month and had to sit out Saturday's 4-1 win over Hull City.

Moore's return means that Blackman - who had started every game this term up until he got injured - is not guaranteed an immediate recall to Chris Wilder's Blades side after he returned to Chelsea's Cobham training ground for treatment on the complaint.

The high-flying Blades travel to the Pirelli Stadium after the international break looking to continue their impressive run of form that has seen them climb to second place in the Championship following their promotion from League One last term.

"Jamal has got a chance for when we come back," Wilder said in the aftermath of their victory over the Tigers.

"It's not certain because these things never are but there's every possibility he could be ready for that one."

One man who could be ruled out is full-back George Baldock after he felt his hamstring in the QPR loss - and Wilder will be hoping that he can use the international break to recover given fellow full-back Kieron Freeman is still recovering from dislocating his knee.

"Jamal, like I say, could be fine for that one," Wilder added.

"He could be back in the mix but George less so.

"We took him off (at QPR) the minute he said he felt his hamstring or calf go a bit tight because of the situation with Kieron as well.

"We’ll work hard with him and he’ll be working hard too during the break."