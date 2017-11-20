Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sheffield United midfielder Paul Coutts has not required surgery on the broken leg he suffered in the Blades' 3-1 win over Burton Albion on Friday night.

However despite the initial good news, United manager Chris Wilder did confirm that the 29-year-old would miss the remainder of the season after the first-half challenge by Marvin Sordell .

"The good news is that he hasn't required an operation & is at home, but it is a fractured tibia and is a season-ending injury," Wilder said.

"I've spoken to him and Billy (Sharp) has been up to see him, he's in good spirits."

The Blades went into half-time 2-1 up , but shaken by the injury to a key part of their squad who was in excellent form at the Pirelli Stadium.

Coutts had played every minute of his side's campaign so far as they marched to the top of the table, and the Blades will now have to make do without him as they look to complete an impressive back-to-back promotion from League One to the Premier League.