Sky Sports' Championship table predictor has Burton Albion to finish in 18th place - with Bolton Wanderers, Birmingham City and Reading all to be relegated.

At the other end of the table, the predictor reckons Leeds United will go up as champions following their impressive start, with Sheffield Wednesday to follow them up to the Premier League in second.

Set to battle it out in the play-offs are Wolverhampton Wanderers, Preston North End, Middlesbrough and Hull City.

Sky Sports use a system called 'Elo' - originally set up to rate chess players - to make these predictions.

It takes into account form, who your team still has left to play, and how well a team has done in previous seasons.

According to the predictor, Burton have a 13% chance of winning at Bristol City on Friday night, while the home team are the overwhelming favourites with a 63% chance - with the draw having a 24% chance of occurring.