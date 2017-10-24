Stephen Bywater hopes the 'Pirelli Stadium factor' will come into play again as Burton Albion return home to face Ipswich Town this weekend.

The Brewers have been on the road for their last two outings - a goalless draw at Bristol City and Saturday's defeat to Nottingham Forest.

They have not played at the Pirelli since the back-to-back 4-0 losses against Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers before the last international break, a couple of results that undermined the previous home form of Nigel Clough's side.

But despite those setbacks, Bywater believes the unique atmosphere at the Pirelli can be just as pivotal this season as it was last, when nine of their 13 Championship wins came on home soil.

And fresh from signing an extended contract with Burton, the Brewers keeper is relishing the chance to help the side back to form in front of their own fans, who he knows also have a part to play.

"We're at home, you know that's a big factor for us," Bywater told the club’s website ahead of the Ipswich clash.

"It was big last year and it's going to be big this year. With the crowd behind us, we can do well.

"We've definitely got the quality, and I'm glad I've signed a new contract here because I want to be here.

"I'm very grateful and we crack on - it's not about me, it's about the club in general and that's the way I see it."

Albion faced a Forest side fresh from East Midlands derby defeat to Derby County last weekend.

This time around, they will host Ipswich only six days after the Tractor Boys lost their intense East Anglian clash with rivals Norwich City.

"I watched them on Sunday against Norwich," added Bywater.

"They've got some good quality players, they've got David McGoldrick who gets a goal.

"But we're at home and we'll be positive - we're hard to play against when we're on our front foot.

"It's going to be a good game and they're going to come here and think it's going to be tough, which it will be."