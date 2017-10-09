Burton Albion goalkeeper Stephen Bywater has likened the Brewers' crucial win against Huddersfield Town last season to the euphoria of winning the World Cup - and he wants his side to provide a similarly eye-catching response this week.

Albion's 1-0 success over the eventually-promoted Terriers in April was a major step towards retaining their Championship status for a second term.

Jackson Irvine's injury-time strike instilled even more belief that the unthinkable could become a reality, and came a single game after the Brewers had seen a 3-1 half-time lead collapse into a 5-3 home defeat to Brentford before March's international break in what felt a disastrous result at the time.

Bywater has been ever-present in the league so far after Jon McLaughlin's departure in the summer and returns from a warm-weather training camp with all eyes fixed on Burton's test against Bristol City on Friday night.

Albion head to Ashton Gate off the back of back-to-back 4-0 defeats at the Pirelli Stadium, but can draw upon their last two away results - 0-0 draws with Norwich City and Queens Park Rangers - for inspiration.

And former Derby County goalkeeper Bywater also hopes that the time spent out of the country with his team-mates during the international break yields similar results to that April afternoon in west Yorkshire.

"The club hasn't got the same budget as other clubs, so the gaffer does well to get characters in who have got ability," Bywater said on Monday.

"It's (about) getting to know the characters that will make you a stronger and closer team.

"I remember last year, we all went away and we came back at Huddersfield.

"We got a victory and honestly, I thought we had won the World Cup.

"The feeling it gave me, to go away with the lads and come back and win such an important game, it was amazing.

"And hopefully that can be the same now (at Bristol City)."

Nigel Clough's side has seen a radical overhaul over the summer, with departures of club favourites and the arrivals of familiar faces.

No fewer than 12 new signings came into the Pirelli Stadium over the course of the summer window, and Bywater reckons that to get the best out of these players, they need to be integrated into the squad first.

So how are those new faces getting along in their new surroundings at this stage.

"They're still settling in, but it's about accelerating that period of getting to know people," Bywater added.

"We did it last year and we are doing it this year.

"The new lads that have come in are personalities, they are characters and they're different out of work.

"You can understand how people are when you get to know people a bit better, and I think it was important that we were all together.

"It gives you chance to get to know the new players, throughout the days.

"You get chatting to them and I think that's valuable to have a successful group of players."