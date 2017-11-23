The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sunderland will be backed by a sold out away end at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday when they face Burton Albion (3pm).

The Stadium of Light faithful have snapped up all 1,500 tickets for the game as they look to cheer on their players to a victory that would lift them off the foot of the table.

The Black Cats lie bottom of the Championship but just three points separate them and the 22nd-placed Brewers, with Sunderland's goal-difference a vastly superior -12 with Albion on -23.

Despite losing their first game under new manager Chris Coleman - a 2-1 reverse to Aston Villa on Tuesday night - the Wearsiders will still be turning out in their droves on Saturday.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Getty Images)

The Brewers have yet to have a sell-out so far this term, with the current record attendance at the Pirelli standing at 6,746 for the defeat of Derby County last August.