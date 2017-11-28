Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Sunderland players have been named in the Football League Paper's team of the day after securing victory over Burton Albion on Saturday - and new boss Chris Coleman also got a nod from the publication.

Goalscorers James Vaughan and George Honeyman made the team after their 84th and 88th-minute goals lifted the Wearsiders off the bottom of the table and level on 14 points with Albion.

It was the Black Cats' first Championship win since August 13.

Coleman was named 'top boss' after his inspired substitutions ultimately made the difference, with Vaughan coming off the bench and fellow substitute Joel Asoro crossing in for Honeyman's effort.

It was Coleman's first win as the Black Cats' boss since his appointment last weekend and only Sunderland's second of the League campaign.

Vaughan is partnered up front by Matej Vydra in the fantasy XI after the Czech's hat-trick helped Derby County to a 3-0 win over Middlesbrough.

Honeyman, meanwhile, makes up a four-man midfield alongside with Aston Villa's Albert Adomah, Oliver Norwood of Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers star Ivan Cavaleiro.