Numbers do not always tell the full story in sport.

But it is surely no surprise that Nigel Clough sets some store in the statistic that 12 of Burton Albion's 13 Championship victories in 2016/17 saw them grab the game's opening goal.

He will also know the significance of the following fact.

Of the Brewers' 56 matches in the Championship, they have opened the scoring on 16 occasions. Not a single one of those outings ended in defeat.

Albion's success when taking the lead is no surprise.

Both last season and this, Clough has built a side full of drive and commitment across the field that thrives on withstanding waves of pressure and frustrating opponents.

Norwich City and Queens Park Rangers will both testify to that after the testing 90 minutes they were put through by Burton earlier this month.

Give the Brewers something to defend, and you can bet the likes of John Brayford, Jake Buxton, Kyle McFadzean et al will give everything to make sure it is not relinquished.

Towards the back end of last season, it is why they were able to see out victories over the likes of Norwich and Leeds United despite a late bombardment of their penalty area, while vital points were secured at Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday.

It is not a trait they have lost over the summer, either. Stephen Warnock's early opener at home to Fulham recently paved the way for an impressive 2-1 win, even if the visitors did get themselves level for a short spell at the end of the first half.

The issue for Clough's side at this stage of the campaign is that they haven't been able to nudge their noses in front often enough.

That Warnock goal is the only time in 10 matches that Albion have opened the scoring in the league this season.

Even in their first win of the season against Birmingham City, they had to show tremendous resolve to come back from Jacques Maghoma's first-half strike.

Too often this season, the Brewers have been forced to play catch up. As with any team, chasing a game can leave you open to further damage, as you take risks and stretch yourself upfield in search of a precious goal.

The 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa in midweek was mainly down to the visitors' ruthless eye for goal and a supremely disciplined defensive display.

But Burton were not helped by being 2-0 down inside 20 minutes, forcing them to overcommit and allowing the patient Villa to hit them when the openings were there.

This Albion defence looks much stronger when keeping a side out in front of them. Go direct at them and they will turn you away all day long.

Once players are able to get in behind at pace, the Brewers look more susceptible.

Clough made reference to the importance of the first goal for his side ahead of the Villa game.

Talking about the need for a fast start, he said: "It's a balancing act of going for it, can we get a goal, and then making sure we don't concede.

"Because when you are chasing the game, it makes it very difficult.

"And our stats of when we score the first goal, especially here at the Pirelli in the last four or five seasons, are remarkable.

"So that's how important the first goal is."

With an exciting Wolves side next up for Burton at the Pirelli this weekend, the need for an early breakthrough may be as important as ever for Clough's men.

The visitors could have Atletico Madrid loanee Diogo Jota, £15.8m former Porto man Ruben Neves and Helder Costa - who scored 12 goals last term, including a penalty against Albion - all starting in an attack-minded XI on Saturday.

That is not the sort of side you want to be having to chase.

To gain an advantage, Burton will need to be more clinical. They have shown plenty of creative touches over recent weeks, but have failed to score in four of their last five Championship outings.

Saturday would be a good time to put that statistic to bed. Make it the first of the game, and promotion-chasing Wolves may have a real game on their hands against the Brewers.