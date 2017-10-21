Burton Albion have made three changes from last week's goalless draw with Bristol City for today's trip to Nottingham Forest - with Lloyd Dyer, Sean Scannell and John Brayford all coming in to the starting XI.

Luke Varney, Joe Mason and Hope Akpan make way for that trio, with Varney and Akpan dropping to the bench and Mason out of the squad after injuring his back in training during the week.

The Brewers return to the scene of their first-ever Championship match a different outfit, but Dyer - the man who put the Brewers 2-1 up in that opening-day clash - starts at the City Ground as Albion look to keep a fourth-straight clean sheet in the league.

(Image: Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

As Clough has admitted, Albion need to start scoring, and the return of Scannell to the starting line-up - he missed the City draw with conjunctivitis - along with Dyer means Burton should provide an attacking threat in a 3-4-3 formation.

Lucas Akins is the central man in the forward line.

In defence, Brayford returns to his right-wing-back role in that 3-4-3, with Stephen Warnock on the opposite flank.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Stephen Bywater keeps his place in goal after signing a new deal yesterday, while captain Jake Buxton, Ben Turner and Kyle McFadzean complete the centre-back trio that has been so sturdy this term.

In midfield, Luke Murphy and Jamie Allen anchor the side, with Brayford and Warnock outside them.

Albion's options on the bench come in the form of Connor Ripley, Marvin Sordell, Akpan, Varney, Matty Lund, Tom Naylor and Tom Flanagan.