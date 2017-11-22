The video will start in 8 Cancel

Tom Naylor has had to be patient for his chance back in the Burton Albion defence - but he hopes Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Brentford helped him make the most of that opportunity.

The former Derby County man's previous League start for Albion had come back in August, and he had not featured at all since the 4-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 30 before the trip to Griffin Park.

There was little sign of rustiness from the 26-year-old, though, as he slotted in alongside Kyle McFadzean and Ben Turner to impressively stifle one of the Championship's most free-flowing attacking sides.

Naylor - who Nigel Clough sees primarily as a centre-half option this term - turned in a composed display himself, with fellow centre-back Jake Buxton pulling out of the matchday squad before kick-off due to a tight thigh.

"You always wait for your opportunity if you are not playing," said Naylor, who will be hoping his performance can earn him another starting spot for Saturday's massive relegation-zone battle with Sunderland.

"Obviously I've been training hard, week in, week out, and thankfully I got my chance at Brentford and we got a point out of the game.

"You always think about that side of things (wanting to come on and make a difference when you are not playing).

"You just have to be professional, keep going and keep working hard.

"My chance has come tonight and hopefully I have taken it."

Albion's back five at Brentford was completed by wing-backs Lucas Akins and Tom Flanagan, giving it a striking resemblance to a Burton Albion defensive setup from last season.

And Naylor believes that familiarity benefited him in his return.

"I played with Fadz and Turns a lot last season, and a couple of times this as well," he added.

"It is always easier to go into that position when you know the boys well.

"Especially when you have Lucas on your right side who works his nuts off!

"Once you have a player doing their job on the far side, it's brilliant."

Turner was the man to secure Albion the draw with a fine late header to cancel Florian Jozefzoon's superb second-half free-kick.

But the result owed just as much to the stoic, disciplined defensive display across the field.

They rarely allowed the in-form Bees a sight of goal, having conceded seven goals in two games against the same opposition in 2016/17.

"That's massive," said Naylor of frustrating Brentford as they did.

"We played here last season and I thought they were brilliant - they passed it well and we couldn't get near them (in a 2-1 loss).

"But tonight, I thought we were brilliant.

"Everyone did their jobs, we stopped their players from passing, the players who get the ball and pass it for fun in there.

"Marvin Sordell did a great job up top, he worked his nuts off too, so it's a massive positive all round."