Liam Boyce is working hard as he continues his recovery from a serious ACL injury - but Nigel Clough says there is still a long way to go.

Burton Albion's record signing ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the pre-season friendly at Shrewsbury Town in July, which has ruled him out for most of the season.

Boyce - who was brought in to be Albion's primary goal-getter as they aim to upset the odds and survive once again in the Championship - has regularly been in attendance at the Pirelli Stadium, wearing a knee brace, to watch his side in action.

(Image: Daniel Chesterton/Epic Action Imagery)

The Northern Ireland international has been doing work in the gym to keep himself in the best possible shape as his recovery continues.

But his club manager knows the importance of patience after a hugely frustrating and innocuous incident robbed Boyce of the chance to impress in his debut Championship season, as former Ross County and Albion teammate Jackson Irvine did.

"He's coming on, he's doing all his gym work," said Clough.

"He's doing as much as he possibly can, working as hard as he can.

"It's going to be another long six months for him and for us before we see anything of him.

"He was desperate to play and to make an impact this season.

"You saw the impact that his mate Jackson had in the first season in the Championship - and I think he wanted to do something similar.

"We'll just have to be wait and be patient.

"It's very cruel sometimes, football."