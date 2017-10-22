Burton Albion fell to a 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday afternoon, and you can watch our video report from a disappointing day for Nigel Clough's side above.

The Brewers headed into the clash with Clough's former side in good form on the road having kept clean sheets in their last three away matches, but were unable to prevent Barrie McKay and Eric Lichaj from finding the back of the net.

Albion had chances themselves in a spirited first-half in which Forest failed to register a shot on target until the 43rd minute of the match - with Lloyd Dyer's blocked effort the pick of the bunch.

Forest upped the tempo in the second-half and the Brewers had no match for it, and that defeat now means the upcoming back-to-back home games against Ipswich Town and Barnsley become all the more important.