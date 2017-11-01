The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion fell to another disappointing defeat at home on Tuesday, with a 4-2 loss to Barnsley rendering them winless in eight games in all competitions.

Barnsley were good value for their win, though, and made the Brewers work after leading three times on the night.

Twice Burton managed to peg them back, with first-half goals including a first from Matty Lund and a Lloyd Dyer strike ensuring the Brewers were well in the game at half-time.

But the Brewers were slow out of the traps after the interval, and the game lost some of its pace that made it such an entertaining encounter before Joe Williams' stunning 78th-minute strike.

Williams controlled and volleyed home from 30 yards after Albion failed to clear their lines, and he won't forget that strike in a hurry.

Harvey Barnes rounded off the scoring late on with a near-post finish with the defeat now leaving the Brewers second-bottom and two points from safety.