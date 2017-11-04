Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion recorded their first away win of the season after they defeated Millwall 1-0 at the Den, with Marvin Sordell's 70th minute strike settling matters.

Up until then, though, it had been a turgid game of football between two teams likely to be battling against a relegation to League One come May, but the complexion of the game took a dramatic turn on the 59th minute.

Jed Wallace was controversially sent off by referee Tony Harrington for a tackle on Tom Flanagan, with Neil Harris and Nigel Clough agreeing post-match that the challenge probably warranted a yellow card.

The Brewers took full advantage of the opportunity presented to them and as the game began to get stretched, and Sordell bundled home following Matt Palmer's shot - Albion's first away goal since August, and what an important goal it proved to be.