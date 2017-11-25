The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion slumped to a sixth straight home defeat on Saturday afternoon when they lost 2-0 to Sunderland at the Pirelli Stadium, and you can watch our video report of the match above.

The Brewers were undone thanks to late goals from James Vaughan and George Honeyman as the Black Cats secured a vital away win under former Wales manager Chris Coleman .

Albion started well and threatened on occasions in the first-half, with Will Miller, Joe Sbarra and Sean Scannell proving a handful for Sunderland's defence.

But that all changed when the trio were forced off due to injury, and the Brewers lost some of that attacking impetus with Sunderland capitalising to move themselves off the foot of the Championship table.