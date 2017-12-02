The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion were sent to the bottom of the Championship after their 1-0 defeat to Derby County on Saturday leaving them with only two wins in 13 matches in the league.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Johnny Russell's 81st minute strike condemned the Brewers, who had battled well all afternoon and threatened on occasion before Russell was brought off the bench and took matters into his own hands.

He pounced on Matt Palmer's poor touch and rifled home past Stephen Bywater following Palmer's attempt to control the ball in his own area instead of clearing away.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

And you can watch SportMail reporter Joshua Murray's take on the defeat above, and what that means for the Brewers going forward with Preston North End up next at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday.