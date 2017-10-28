Watch Joshua Murray's video report from the Pirelli Stadum above as Burton Albion were downed 2-1 by Ipswich Town after the visitors scored a heartbreaking 89th minute winner to leave the Brewers stunned.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Bersant Celina came off the bench with just minutes to go and then fired a free-kick past a helpless Connor Ripley to complete the ultimate smash-and-grab from Mick McCarthy's side after Burton opened the scoring earlier on.

Ben Turner's 57th minute header finally broke the deadlock after a first-half of utter domination from Albion, but they were made to pay for not taking their chances later just ten minutes afterwards when Martyn Waghorn fired home.

It then fell to substitute Celina to step up and send the travelling Ipswich fans delirious, and leave the rest of the Pirelli stunned as the Brewers continued their winless run - which now stretches to seven matches in all competitions.