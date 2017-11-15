Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough says Burton Albion are keen to keep hold of their young players after seeing Joe Sbarra sign a contract extension last week - and he hopes the time comes this season for the youngster to get more opportunities in the side.

The Brewers academy graduate penned a new deal that will keep him at the Pirelli Stadium until 2020 after impressing during some early-season appearances in the first team.

Those displays included influential showings in the Carabao Cup wins over Cardiff City and Oldham Athletic.

Sbarra has not featured since that 2-1 win at the Cardiff City Stadium in late August - a game in which he played provider for teammate and friend Ben Fox to score the winner.

But while Clough acknowledges the fact that Albion's current situation is perhaps not the ideal one for Sbarra to come into, the Brewers boss hopes that the playmaker will be able to get a run in the side at some stage in the campaign.

"It's just difficult in the position we are in at the moment, where we are fighting and scrapping," said Clough.

"It'd be lovely to get to a stage where we could put him out there for a few games.

"You never know, come January, depending on the situation, that might happen.

"But it (the new deal) is nice - it's a reward for him for the progress he has made.

"It's obviously incentivised that if he gets in the first team and plays well, his contract will alter accordingly.

"We think he has got a chance of being a player at this level.

"So we want to try to keep our young players."