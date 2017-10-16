Any manager will tell you that, in sport, it is all about focusing on yourself.

Don't get overly worried about what other teams are doing.

Certainly at this stage of the season, with another 36 games to go before the end of the Championship campaign in May, Burton Albion will not be taking too much notice of other results in the division.

The only outcome that will have mattered to the Brewers players and management at the weekend was the goalless draw they secured at in-form Bristol City.

A fine, gritty performance, a third successive away draw, and another sign of their character and resilience after a difficult week before the international break.

But while attention will quickly have turned from that positive display to Saturday's trip to Nottingham Forest, they will have been aware of the results that followed on Saturday.

If anyone at the Pirelli Stadium needed a reminder of just how competitive the Championship is, and how hard they will have to work to survive again, they got it.

No side in the bottom seven lost at the weekend, while only two of the entire bottom half - Millwall and Forest - were beaten.

That is some statistic - and there were some notable scalps in there.

Basement side Bolton Wanderers got their first win of the campaign by beating perennial promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham City defeated then-top-of-the-table Cardiff City, and Barnsley held Middlesbrough to a 2-2 draw.

Just as Albion did when shocking Fulham at the Pirelli Stadium last month, some of the other sides battling to stay above the early-season drop zone have proved their ability to compete with any team in this division.

And therein lies its unpredictability and its competitiveness.

It is why the second tier of English football continues to be such a fascinating competition, and why Burton's achievement of staying up last season remains so startlingly impressive.

Teams cannot rely on relegation rivals to slip up against higher-placed opposition. Never trust the fixture list to bring you comfort as a football fan.

The Brewers know that very well. Some might have thought their survival in 2016/17 was done and dusted after a 2-1 victory over Leeds United on April 22 left them six points clear of the drop with only six points to play for.

But, as we now know, they would have been playing League One football right now had they not gone and drawn at Barnsley a week later, with the sides below them making spirited late pushes and clinching some impressive results to ensure Burton survived by only a single point.

Clough has pointed out that, perhaps even more so than last season, Albion's Championship future this time around is likely to rely on how they fare against the teams battling with them to survive, because the sides at the top are of such quality, with many having spent big for a shot at the top flight.

Albion have yet to play six of the seven teams who make up the bottom eight alongside them, and we will have a better idea of their fate after a few of those fixtures have been played.

The performances of Bolton, Barnsley et al this weekend has shown how tough those particular games will be, especially given that both sides will know just how valuable a win could prove.

But the weekend's results also point to the fact that absolutely nothing can be taken for granted by Burton or any of their rivals this term.

Brewers fans might have left Ashton Gate on Friday night looking at Saturday's fixture list and thinking that the draw would be enough to keep them above the bottom three, until next week at least.

Instead, they are now a point adrift of safety. The season is still young, and there will be plenty more surprises in the weeks and months ahead.

One thing we can predict, though, is the importance of Burton keeping their points tally ticking over with reasonable regularity.

The rest of their rivals certainly look like they will be doing just that.