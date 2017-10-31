Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Andy Garner will only be really concerned by Burton Albion's goal struggles when his strikers stop showing willingness to get into goal-scoring positions.

The Brewers ended a 546-minute wait for a goal when Ben Turner's header hit the back of the net during Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town.

But their record of seven in 14 Championship games this season is the worst in the division, and it is part of the reason that they have not won since the September 16 victory over Fulham.

Garner was a striker in his playing days and knows how tough it can be to break out of an ongoing drought in front of goal.

But he is urging the Albion forwards to keep getting into promising areas and looking for a chance to score - and he knows they will start coming soon.

"I was a striker myself, and when you're in a bad run and you're not scoring goals, what you have to do is keep getting in there," said the Burton coach.

"Whether you're missing them or not, you're getting in those positions.

"It's when you're not getting in those positions, when you're afraid to go in there, when you're not getting in there and when a cross comes over and you're nowhere to be seen, that's the problem.

"So we keep encouraging our lads to get in there.

"A little tap-in, that's all you need sometimes, a tap-in.

"It's as good a goal as a 30-yard shot, that's for sure - it's a goal!

"We'll keep working on it, but we need someone to get us a goal."