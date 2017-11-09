Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion made more profit last season than Manchester City after the results of the Blues' accounts for 2016/17 were revealed yesterday.

City made a profit of just £1.088 million over the 13 months to the end of June, with their revenues rising to a staggering £473.4m and their wage bill an eye-watering £264.1m

(Image: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images)

By contrast, the Brewers made a record pre-tax profit last term - announced in October - of £1.3m, with their revenue for 2016/17 standing at £11.4m.

The Blues' wage bill has risen from £197.6m since Pep Guardiola's arrival as manager, with the former Barcelona midfielder drafting in the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Claudio Bravo, Ilkay Gundolan, John Stones and Leroy Sane on big money last summer.

(Image: Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images)

"For the third consecutive year our business is profitable and revenues continue to grow to record levels for the ninth successive season, pushing beyond £400m and towards the £500m mark," chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak told mancity.com.

"We also continue to operate with zero financial debt," he added.