Marcus Harness says he is learning in every game of his loan spell at Port Vale - and now he wants to start having a more decisive impact in front of goal for the Valiants.

The Burton Albion winger joined the League Two side on a season-long deal back in July and has largely impressed, despite Neil Aspin's side currently sitting only a point outside the relegation zone.

Nigel Clough said Harness, who has largely featured off the bench for the Brewers over recent seasons, would benefit from more regular first-team football this season.

Twelve starts in a variety of roles so far suggests the Albion academy graduate is certainly getting his chance to develop.

And the 21-year-old is keen to make the most of those opportunities by kicking on and providing more of an influence in front of goal.

"I feel like I can physically get about the pitch now," Harness told the Port Vale website.

"It's all about learning in every game, so it has benefited me.

"To improve, I want to get some sort of end product.

"I fancied myself to get a goal before now, but it hasn't come.

"I am confident it will come, but I want to be creating and scoring goals.

"I'm happy to come here and have the opportunity to play games.

"It's the first time I've had a constant string of games, we've been working hard after a slow start but we've been trying our best.

"It didn't work out for the first few weeks but I feel like something has clicked and earlier on in the season, I don't think we would have been able to get a point at Newport County (they drew 1-1 at the weekend).

"I think it's starting to come together and we are looking like more of a solid team."