Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo wants his side to show their fight in Saturday's trip to the Pirelli Stadium.

Wolves suffered only their second Championship defeat of the season on Wednesday night, as they went down to a 2-0 loss at in-form Sheffield United.

The game saw Wolves centre-back Connor Coady sent off after 15 minutes, with Leon Clarke coming back to haunt his former club with the decisive goals either side of half time.

Former Porto man Ruben Neves also missed a penalty for the visitors.

The result saw Santo's side drop to fourth in the table, three points off top spot, ahead of their clash with Burton Albion this weekend.

And the Wolves manager is calling for a passionate response from his Molineux team against the Brewers.

"I'm disappointed - it's a bad result," he told the Wolves website of the defeat at Sheffield United.

"I thought we started well up until the moment of the red card.

"Even after that, we didn't allow them too many things aside from possession, but of course it is a bad result.

"We have to pick ourselves up and show on Saturday that we want to fight for each moment and each ball.

"It sounds absurd, but I really think we were in control of the game at the start of the second half - we have the moment of the penalty and everything could change.

"Football is moments, and when that happens, you have to look at them and try to avoid them. It's a mistake, so let's try to correct that.

"We don't waste too much time looking at that. The boys work well and show character, our fans can see that we were organised and we fight.

"The only way to do that is by working hard. It was a tough game, we knew that.

"Saturday is important for us to show that we want to go and fight until the end.

"Football gives you this chance after one defeat to go back again and make it better, and that's what we will aim to do."