Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Danny Batth is looking for a positive reaction to his side's defeat to Sheffield United in midweek when they face Burton Albion on Saturday.

Wolves fell to a 2-0 defeat to the Blades on Wednesday night - their second of the season so far and first since the middle of August - with Leon Clarke's double downing the Molineux side.

To add insult to injury, Wolves' record signing Ruben Neves hit the post with a penalty while his side were 1-0 down, ensuring that they head into Saturday's Pirelli Stadium outing off the back of a defeat.

And now Batth has called on his side to show some fight against Burton, eager to avoid a repeat of last term's last-minute heartbreak.

Cauley Woodrow's 94th-minute goal completed a remarkable turnaround after Helder Costa's fortieth-minute penalty looked to have set Wolves up for a routine win.

That wasn't to be the case, however, and 27-year-old Batth has called on his teammates to stand up and be counted as they try and continue their excellent start to the season that has seen them pick up 20 points from 10 matches - sitting fourth in the table as a result.

"(It’s about) calm heads and experience," he told the Express and Star after his side's defeat at Bramall Lane.

"A lot of us have been there and done it, we’re making a real fist of it this season so we’ll come out fighting on Saturday.

"Through a season you’re going to have hiccups and setbacks. We have to cater for that.

"It wasn't to be on Wednesday but we've been on a good run and it's about going on the next one.

"It's the Championship, you never have too long (between games) and you have to really focus on the next match.

"We'll assess what we've done, how we can do it better and focus on Saturday – there are three points there to be won."