Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo was purring after his side's 4-0 defeat of Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Wolves set the tone early on, with Diogo Jota slotting home coolly to open the scoring after just five minutes.

Roman Saiss doubled their lead six minutes later, with Ruben Vinagre and Leo Bonatini rounding off the scoring as Burton suffered a second successive home loss by four goals.

And Santo, formerly of FC Porto until he was drafted in this summer by Wolves' big-spending Chinese owners, was delighted that his side managed to carve Albion open so early in what could have been a difficult game for the visitors.

His side came to Burton - where they were beaten by Cauley Woodrow's 94th-minute effort last season - off the back of a 2-0 defeat to high-flying Sheffield United, and in the build-up their captain spoke about a positive reaction to that result.

Santo and his side got just that, and more.

"It was very important for the game, the first time we go (forward) with a different situation, a nice movement and a nice situation of football," Santo said of his side's first goal.

"It was a great combination and a great run and a great finish.

"Everything changes (after that). It's very important for us.

"We've been on the other side before and know that it is very difficult to react.

"We came today with a clear spirit that we must react to something that we didn't make happen on Wednesday.

"This is what today all was about."

From just five minutes in, Wolves had Burton in a chokehold and didn't let go - and the game was finished by half-time as the visitors headed into the break 3-0 up.

Santo put Burton's lack of attacking impetus down to Wolves' 'control' of the match.

"We had good possession, I think we controlled the game very well," he added.

"We must say we have the momentum, the first time that we arrive on the box of Burton, we score.

"So everything changes from there, but it is important to keep going and keep increasing the result.

"The possession was there, the movement was there - the boys played really well today."