Diogo Jota reckons Burton Albion got a taste of the real Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday as they powered to a 4-0 victory over the Brewers.

Albion suffered their second successive four-goal defeat at the Pirelli Stadium following Tuesday's disappointment against Aston Villa, sending Nigel Clough's side into the international break with only one win from their last six league outings.

It was an excellent Wolves side who moved up to second in the Championship after defeating Albion, with the attacking trio of Ivan Cavaleiro, Jota and Helder Costa toying with Albion's defence all afternoon.

And Jota - on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid - reckons it was important for his side to put some daylight between themselves and Burton early on, after Clough had spoken in the week of the importance of his players racing out of the blocks themselves.

"These are the kind of results that we want and against Burton we finally got one of those results - it’s important for our team to keep growing up," the Portuguese under-21 international said post-match.

"The things that we haven't been able to do in other matches is starting well.

"Of course, when you start with two goals in the first 10 minutes, that gives the team more confidence to make a good game.

"Sometimes we give too much time to the opponent to gain confidence in their game. On Saturday, we made a great start and that was important."

Jota also believes his side figured Burton's game-plan out and were able to nullify any threat with those early goals.

(Image: Dan Chesterton/Epic Action Imagery)

"It was a different position for me but we knew that their team wanted to press us high and there would be space in behind their defence," he added.

"We tried to achieve exploiting that space and hopefully we did that."