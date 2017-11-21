Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

At this rate, Burton Albion might not mind too much if they played in London every week.

For a third successive trip to the capital, the Brewers travelled home with their Championship points tally better off than it was when they left East Staffordshire.

This 1-1 at Brentford - meaning it is now only one defeat in six away games for Nigel Clough's men - was most eye-catching because it owed much to a player who did not even make it onto the Albion teamsheet on the night.

Joe Sbarra came off the bench in the 70th minute to spark a crucial Burton equaliser, sparking a counter-attack from which his accurate delivery allowed Ben Turner to head home and secure a share of the spoils following a disciplined defensive display.

It has been said before, but if the Brewers can translate their form on the road back to the Pirelli, they would be putting themselves in a good position.

Andy Garner's suggestion ahead of kick-off at Griffin Park was that the time felt right to give some players who had not been given as much of an opportunity recently to make their mark following a fifth successive home defeat for Albion four days previously.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

That saw four changes from the team beaten 3-1 by Sheffield United in that Friday-night defeat.

At the back, Jake Buxton and Stephen Warnock dropped to the bench to be replaced by Tom Naylor - for his first League start since August 26 - and Tom Flanagan.

Lucas Akins came in on the right as Lloyd Dyer's hamstring injury ruled him out, while Sean Scannell took the place of Jamie Allen.

Scannell was stationed on the left flank of a 5-4-1 that saw Akins and Flanagan was wing-backs, Matty Lund on the right and Marvin Sordell as a lone striker, tasked with pressing from the front.

Burton's plan was to follow the lead of Sordell, sitting deep without the ball and then suddenly snapping into action to push up, force the Bees' composed footballers into mistakes and threaten with possession in the final third.

Not that they had too many opportunities to do that in the opening 20 minutes at Griffin Park.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Dean Smith's side proved in both games against the Brewers last season that they are one of the best passing sides in the division, and they were quick to monopolise the ball here.

But Albion were at their organised best and barely allowed their in-form hosts a sniff before the break.

The wing-back pairing of Akins and Flanagan dealt ably with wide attackers Florian Jozefzoon and Ollie Watkins, while Lund and Scannell were quick to get back in defensive support.

Through the middle, meanwhile, Burton continually cut low passes out from the feet of Ryan Woods.

The only threats came when one of Kyle McFadzean or Ben Turner pushed high and saw the ball then sliced in behind them, but another centre-back was always across to deal with it, as Naylor showed his composure in such situations.

Going forward, the Brewers grew into the opening 45 as the home side - and supporters - began to grow frustrated at a lack of chances, Nico Yennaris' 18-yard shot aside.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

A couple of dangerous Matt Palmer deliveries from set-pieces were threatening, before the visitors' gameplan almost worked to perfection.

Lund got in front of his man to block an attempted clearance deep in Brentford territory, and he laid the ball on to Sordell, who cut a low cross back into the box.

It rolled just behind Scannell, but captain Luke Murphy was poised to fire goalwards from 18 yards before Romaine Sawyers got back and challenged the Leeds United loanee from behind.

No free-kick was given despite protestations from the Burton bench.

Soon after, and with Albion getting a foothold upfield, centre-back Naylor was given time to loop a clever ball over the top of the Bees' defence - but it flew agonisingly past Sordell.

Clough will have considered the game right where the Brewers wanted it over the half-time oranges.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

But within nine minutes of the restart, his side found themselves behind via a superb Jozefzoon free-kick.

Brentford boss Smith can take some credit, with the introductions of Josh McEachran and Sergi Canos off the bench reaping almost immediate rewards, with the latter being fouled 25 yards and to the left of goal from the former's accurate pass.

Jozefzoon did the rest, stepping up to curl it over the Burton wall and inside Bywater's righthand post.

That goal preceded a period of 10 minutes in which the Brewers struggled to break out of their own half, although the Bees failed to really put Bywater's goal under any more pressure.

The Burton goalkeeper did do well to get down and clutch onto a low Yoann Barbet free-kick.

Albion's pragamatic approach away from home is a hugely difficult one for sides to break down.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

But when it is breached, it forces them to open up themselves in search of an equaliser.

That took time, but a gilt-edged Albion chance came after 70 minutes, when Flangan lobbed a direct ball over the Brentford defence and Sordell beat the offside trap.

The former Coventry City man went through on goal, but at an angle to the left of Daniel Bentley's net, he powered an effort into the sidenetting.

That moment was followed by a surprise from the Burton Albion bench.

Joe Sbarra, who was not even named on the teamsheet for the Brewers, was introduced for Lund.

It would take him less than 10 minutes to leave an indelible mark on the clash.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

The Brewers academy graduate linked well with Scannell in a quick break to win a corner, before he stepped up to take it.

The original delivery was cleared, but once Sbarra got it back, he bent a delightful left-footed cross to the back post, where Turner was lurking to power a low header underneath Bentley.

That sparked a breathless final 10 minutes in which both sides threatened to clinch a winner on the break, with neither able to produce the requisite moment of quality.

Will Miller - another to come off the bench - came mighty close from wide on the left, his dipping, curling shot floating agonisingly wide of Bentley's far post.

It would not undermine the value of the draw for Clough's men, though, who deserved it for another committed defensive display on the road and Sbarra's impact.

Again, the onus has to be on a repeat display at the Pirelli on Saturday, when bottom-of-the-table Sunderland arrive.