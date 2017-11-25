Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's miserable run of Championship form at the Pirelli Stadium reached its lowest point as bottom side Sunderland left with a 2-0 win.

It was the Black Cats' first league win since August, and again meant that Albion were unable to capitalise on a solid result away from home in midweek.

Their chances came and went in the first half, before Sunderland - under the management of new boss Chris Coleman - steadily took control after the break, James Vaughan and George Honeyman grabbing the late goals.

It was the spark from Burton Albion's substitute duo Joe Sbarra and Will Miller that helped them come back to draw at Brentford four days previous.

And with a run of five successive home defeats to nip in the bud, Nigel Clough elected to show faith in that young pair by giving them their first league starts of the season - the first of his career in Sbarra's case - as two changes were made from Tuesday night's game.

Sbarra began just behind Marvin Sordell in the number 10 role, with Miller on the left of a midfield four that also included Luke Murphy, Matt Palmer and Sean Scannell.

It was the former Tottenham Hotspur man who offered the early optimism in a crucial relegation-zone battle, finding a couple of pockets of space to run into from the left.

He beat his man in one run and laid a low pass for Scannell on the right, only for the Huddersfield Town loanee's cross to be blocked.

That summed up much of a first half in which both sides had their moments but lacked the telling moment of quality in the final third.

Bywater was forced into a couple of smart, low saves from Lewis Grabban and Paddy McNair, the latter's effort coming after Albion surrendered possession in their own half.

At the other end, Scannell provided Burton's greatest threat down the right flank, regularly getting past John O'Shea and left-back Bryan Oviedo.

One of his floated crosses fell into Sbarra's path, only for the academy graduate to divert it just over the bar.

Sordell then drilled a dipping effort inches wide of Robbin Ruiter's far post as Clough's side knocked on the door before the break - to no avail.

Albion struggled to carry that moment into the second half, though, when the Black Cats looked the likelier to score for long spells.

They were unable to fashion too many chances.

But in-form Grabban did look for all money to have made it 1-0 when he got on the end of Callum McManaman's cutback at the near post, only for Bywater to supply a crucial block with his legs.

With 10 minutes on the clock, Burton might have been focused on making sure they took a point to end their miserable home run, with changes affecting their fluidity and openings at a premium.

Instead, they were hit twice in the final 10 minutes as Sunderland registered a first league win since August.

Substitute James Vaughan landed the first blow, converting from close range after Lee Cattermole flicked a corner on at the near post.

The lively Joel Asoro then laid one on a plate for George Honeyman to complete the damage in the 87th minute, firing in a low cross-shot that Honeyman hit home from no range at all.

The Brewers will know it, but they simply cannot continue in this vein at home, because too much strain will be put on their travels.

A response is dearly needed before it becomes a difficult trend to shift.