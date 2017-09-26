A clinical Aston Villa sent Burton Albion to their heaviest Championship defeat on home soil as the Brewers' three-game unbeaten run ended in a 4-0 loss.

The Brewers enjoyed decent spells of possession, pressure and territory against Steve Bruce's galvanised visitors - but they struggled to land a telling blow on a side now unbeaten in seven league outings.

Instead, it was a ruthless first-half display which gave Albion too much to do, goals from Keinan Davis, Albert Adomah and Robert Snodgrass giving Villa ample half-time breathing space, before a late fourth from Josh Onomah.

The result leaves Burton three points above the bottom three - and with a goal difference of -13 - ahead of Saturday's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With both sides in promising form, Nigel Clough and Steve Bruce both elected for the 'if it's not broken, don't fix it' mentality of selection and stuck with the starting XIs from their respective weekend games.

(Image: Roland Harrison/Epic Action Imagery)

For the Brewers, that meant Stephen Bywater continued in goal behind central defensive trio Jake Buxton, Kyle McFadzean and Ben Turner, all three superb in the second half at Queens Park Rangers.

John Brayford shook off a sore calf to start at right-wing-back, with Stephen Warnock on the left flank outside Luke Murphy, Jamie Allen and Lucas Akins, fresh from signing a one-year contract extension at the Pirelli Stadium on Monday.

Forward duo Marvin Sordell and Sean Scannell were again asked to provide the pace and guile up front against a Villa defence boasting former England captain John Terry in its ranks.

As Andy Garner pointed out before kick-off, that selection left Albion with plenty of options off the bench, including Lloyd Dyer and Joe Mason, both of whom were pushing for starts according to the first-team coach.

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

But while Albion's starting XI will have been hopeful of riding the momentum from their recent successes, it was the visitors who showed exactly why this setup has helped inject real life into a season that had begun slowly.

Clough's side were true to the manager's pre-match words in racing out of the blocks, Brayford getting up to drag wide of the far post from 18 yards after Scannell controlled possession back into the wing-back's path.

There was an ominous sense from the opening moments, though, that Villa were in the mood to punish any profligacy at one end with sheer ruthlessness at the other.

The dangerous Jonathan Kodjia - who caught the eye for both Bristol City and the Villans at the Pirelli Stadium last season - forced Bywater into a fine early save, his low drive towards the near post cleverly tipped onto the woodwork by the ex-Derby County keeper.

(Image: Roland Harrison/Epic Action Imagery)

Kodjia would soon be playing a crucial role in the opener.

Albion struggled to clear their lines during a period of Villa pressure, and when the skilful forward took possession on the edge of the box, he shaped to shoot.

That called several Brewers defenders to charge forward in search of a block, only for the shot to fail to materialise.

Instead, Kodjia shifted it out to the right wing for Ahmed Elmohamady, who curled a delivery into a Burton box disorganised by Kodjia's work.

(Image: Roland Harrison/Epic Action Imagery)

It meant 19-year-old Davis was able to ghost into enough space to power home a close-range header and send the visitors into a 13th-minute lead.

Three minutes later, that lead was doubled.

This one looked more avoidable.

Bruce's side nicked possession in their own half and pushed forward on a clinical counter, Snodgrass sliding the ball behind Buxton and into Adomah's path.

Bywater seemed to go down early, anticipating a shot across him, meaning Adomah's more direct effort hit the keeper's hand and rolled into the bottom corner.

That double blow was a sucker punch to the hosts, who had got into some promising positions without offering the crucial final delivery.

On the flip side, Villa were visibly energised by the goals. They were suddenly pressing with the energy and intent of a team heading for their third successive victory, unwilling to allow Albion any time to look up for a man in the final third.

And those spirits were lifted even further shortly after the half-hour mark when Snodgrass made it 3-0.

(Image: Roland Harrison/Epic Action Imagery)

It was another goal that Burton will feel was avoidable. Brayford was down on his haunches on one flank through injury, with Clough appearing to call for his team to kick the ball out so a change could be made.

Instead, they lost it, and when Warnock could only head half-clear from Elmohamady's cross, Snodgrass was on hand to drill through a glut of yellow-shirted bodies from 18 yards and past a despairing Bywater.

Just as frustrating as conceding those goals for the hosts was their inability to test Johnstone or the Villa defence when they did again get into promising areas on either flank just before the break.

Straight after half-time, Sordell dropped deep to take the ball in and find space for a shot, the resultant effort curling over the bar.

Barring a Snodgrass effort chalked off for offside, the opening 25 minutes of the second half offered Burton more time and territory with the ball.

Villa were happy to keep men behind the ball with the threat of a counter always lingering.

And that defensive wall proved an impenetrable one, Scannell and Murphy both firing off target and Hope Akpan - on for the injured Brayford - seeing a goalbound effort tipped behind by Sam Johnstone.

The introduction of Dyer in place of Turner - who also, worryingly, looked to be carrying a knock - added pace and impetus on the left flank as Albion stretched their visitors.

Still, any routes through were closed by an excellent Villa back four, marshalled by Terry, James Chester also impressing.

There had been about 15 minutes between Villa's previous attack and the one in the 71st minute that saw the former European champions extend their advantage further.

Substitute Scott Hogan was able to wriggle past Buxton's last-ditch challenge in the box before laying the ball selflessly across goal for fellow sub Onomah to ram into an empty net.

That was that for the visitors, and signalled a frustrating end to a frustrating evening for the hosts.

Albion's current goal difference of -13 shows, in part, the high quality of opposition that Clough's men have already come up against this season.

But while two consecutive clean sheets on the road are genuine reasons for optimism, three defeats from 10 by a margin of three or more goals is something they will want to address.

The immediate focus, of course, is Wolves on Saturday. Once again, they will be keen to show the quality of their responses.