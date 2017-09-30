Burton Albion were handed a second 4-0 defeat in less than a week as promotion hopefuls Wolverhampton Wanderers showed their class from the off at the Pirelli Stadium.

The visitors had a stranglehold on the game inside 11 minutes, and they only allowed Burton small patches of dominance thereafter, with Nuno Espirito Santo men's a constant threat on the counter.

For Albion, it meant a fifth game from six without a goal and another hit to their goal difference - although results elsewhere mean the Brewers will be outside the relegation zone by a single point throughout the next international break.

With Ben Turner and John Brayford both out with hamstring injuries - the full extent of which Albion are still waiting to discover, according to Andy Garner - Nigel Clough was forced into two defensive changes at the Pirelli Stadium.

Tom Flanagan replaced Brayford at right-wing-back, while Lloyd Dyer returned to the starting XI on the left flank, Stephen Warnock moving back into the centre of defence alongside Jake Buxton and Kyle McFadzean.

The other change made from the team that started Tuesday's 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa saw Hope Akpan come in for his first league start since the game at Hull City on August 12.

His return in midfield meant Lucas Akins was pushed back up front to partner Sean Scannell, Marvin Sordell the one to make way to the bench.

Albion were looking to find the net for only the second game since the 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday more than a month previously - but it was at the other end that much of the early action took place in this one.

Wolves had breathing space inside 10 minutes, Diogo Jota the first to find the net after a bouncing ball in midfield deceived Luke Murphy and Warnock, with Jota able to race clear and slide a cool finish past Bywater.

The Brewers keeper could do nothing about that one, but he will be disappointed at the second goal in the 11th minute.

Ruben Neves arrowed a free-kick in his direction from the righthand corner of the Burton box, and Bywater spilled the delivery in front of him, with Romain Saiss the quickest to react to poke over the line from close range.

Albion suddenly faced another recovery job, and they reacted well for the next 20 minutes.

Jamie Allen was the catalyst for their attacks, the energetic midfield playmaker showing a real business to claim possession and run at the Wolves defence.

He looked destined for his first Brewers goal midway through the half, only for John Ruddy to claw his goalbound 20-yard effort away.

Dyer also looked to be troubling the visitors on the left, using his pace to get in behind and latching onto one clever Akins flick, only for Danny Batth to get back and thwart him.

With a two-goal advantage, though, Wolves were happy to soak up the pressure and then use their scintillating pace on the counter.

And just before the break, they nudged themselves further ahead through Ruben Vinagre, who cut in from the left, played a fine one-two with Ivan Cavaleiro and then drilled a low effort inside Bywater's near post.

As was the case in the midweek defeat to Villa, the second half started at a more leisurely pace, with Wolves happy to sit and allow Burton possession, while offering constant reminders of their quality in the counter.

But, just as against Villa, Albion were unable to turn more territory and ball into truly telling pressure.

Instead, it was Wolves who kept the scoreboard ticking over after 62 minutes.

Substitute Leo Bonatini was the beneficiary of a gorgeous team move from the visitors - although it began with a Burton mistake.

Warnock's attempted pass to Dyer was cut out by Doherty, and he freed Cavaleiro down the wing, before receiving the ball back in front of goal and squaring for Bonatini to convert the simplest of finishes.

A couple of late half-chances came and went for Clough's side, who will want to use the upcoming international break as a chance to regroup and build back into form when they travel to Bristol City on October 13.