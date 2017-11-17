Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There can be no doubt that Burton Albion are giving everything to end their current struggles on home soil in the Championship.

But while they continue to concede goals with such regularity at the Pirelli Stadium, they will find that challenge a hugely difficult one.

A fifth successive home defeat, at the hands of Sheffield United - who moved top of the table courtesy of the three points - again saw Albion produce moments of promising football - and one of the great Burton goals at their own ground.

It was a relentless display from the visitors, though, and they produced some telling moments of quality themselves.

And for a fourth time in five outings at the Pirelli, the Brewers conceded three goals - at least - giving themselves too much to do.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

Billy Sharp hit an early penalty to set the Blades on their way, before Matt Palmer sent a thunderous rising effort in from distance.

But Sharp was soon on the scoresheet again, before a late Leon Clarke header decided the game.

Stephen Warnock and Jamie Allen returned to the Brewers' starting XI, as Nigel Clough switched to a hybrid 4-4-2 to deal with the Blades' fluid attack.

Warnock replaced Tom Flanagan at left-back, with Jake Buxton and Ben Turner the centre-halves again, and Kyle McFadzean continuing at right-back.

Luke Murphy and Palmer began as a deeper-lying pair, with Allen and Matty Lund providing a mix of creativity and pace further upfield.

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Up front, Marvin Sordell - the matchwinner at Millwall 13 days previous - was partnered by Lloyd Dyer.

Dyer might have had the earliest of sniffs when he was laid into the Blades box by Allen - but a heavy touch saw the chance disappear as quickly as it had come.

Instead, it was the hosts who landed the first blow to ensure Burton's wait for a home clean sheet this season will go on for at least another eight days.

John Fleck was quickest onto a clearing header by Warnock in midfield, and his diagonal ball along the ground ran into Sharp's path, with the visiting skipper felled by McFadzean as the pair raced for the ball.

Sharp picked himself up and slammed home an emphatic spot-kick to open the scoring.

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

In the minutes that followed, it was easy to see why Chris Wilder's side are thrusting themselves firmly into the promotion conversation this season.

Their quality in possession was matched by their intensity without it, a relentless pressing game forcing Albion into mistakes or sloppy passes, while the hosts lacked for width as they looked to get themselves out of danger and work themselves upfield.

Former Brewer Mark Duffy saw a goalbound shot blocked behind by Buxton, before Clarke drilled an effort into the sidenetting from a tight angle.

Burton were forced into a change after 26 minutes when Dyer went down with an injury - and the arrival of Lucas Akins saw a change in shape that helped Clough's men gain a foothold.

Akins went straight to the left flank and Lund to the right, giving the hosts more outlets.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

But it was one of their central options who notched the equaliser - and in truly stunning fashion.

Palmer's only goal last season came via a memorable strike in the home win over Rotherham United, but this one was even more impressive.

The 22-year-old was more than 25 yards out and to the left of the Blades goal when he unleashed a fierce left-footed strike that was still rising as it thundered past Jamal Blackman and into the top left corner of the visitors' goal.

It was the moment of quality required to energise their performance, and Clough will have been looking for his players to kick on from there.

For a short time, it looked like they might, with a slick move of one-touch passing allowing Sordell the room to force a save from Blackman.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

But instead, just like in the recent home losses to Ipswich Town and Barnsley, an Albion goal was too quickly followed by a response from their opponents.

On this occasion, Sharp was the man on hand to latch onto Cameron Carter-Vickers' pass and slot calmly past Bywater.

Another recovery needed, then.

And it could have been worse moments later, when possession was worked from the left flank into Clarke, who curled a shot against the lefthand post - Bywater was able to gather the rebound.

That would be the closest either side came to another goal before the end of a 51-minute half that also saw Blades midfielder Paul Coutts taken off on a stretcher with a serious-looking leg injury.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

After the break, it was Albion who seized the initiative quickest.

With Palmer pulling the strings, Lund and Akins were both able to get into good crossing positions, the former seeing a couple of dangerous-looking balls clutched by Blackman.

The Brewers also showed an intensity to match what their visitors had brought in the first half, allowing them to get on the ball for longer spells.

That was shown when Akins hassled United centre-back Jack O'Connell into a rushed clearance that he blocked and raced onto, only to fire his shot well over.

But they were too often thwarted by their opponents' constant work off the ball, with Wilder's side impressively quick to get men back behind the the ball when there was a sniff of a Burton attack.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

And unable to break down their organised visitors, it meant Albion were always susceptible to seeing their chances dashed by another Blades goal.

That goal came in the 78th minute, courtesy of Clarke.

It owed much to a fine curling cross from Fleck, which bounced up to the head of Clarke, who nodded it back across Bywater to settle the clash.

The late introductions of Sean Scannell and Will Miller - for his first appearance in a second spell with Burton - added some impetus as the Brewers chased the game.

Miller got in behind well on a couple of occasions, although his ball across goal late on was easily picked off.

The full-time whistle sent the Blades top of the Championship table, for a few hours at least, and ensured Albion will have to wait on other results tomorrow to see if they will drop back into the bottom three ahead of Tuesday's trip to Brentford.

At the moment, Burton might just fancy being on their travels again.