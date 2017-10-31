Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When you are doing everything to battle out of a poor run of form, the last thing you want is to witness a moment of sheer, match-deciding quality go against you.

That was Burton Albion's fate as they fell to a third successive Championship defeat, Barnsley running out 4-2 winners at the Pirelli Stadium.

In a breathless occasion that threatened to go either way for long stages, Joe Williams' second-half stunner ultimately turned the tide in the visitors' favour after Burton had looked the more likely to claim the spoils.

And while Albion finally rediscovered a goalscoring touch in a spirited first-half display, as first Matty Lund and then Lloyd Dyer hit fine equalisers, they ultimately shipped four goals for the fifth time this season to leave them lying in the relegation zone.

Sean Scannell had been an injury doubt ahead of the Tykes' visit, having missed Saturday's defeat to Ipswich Town due to a hip flexor problem.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

But the Huddersfield Town loanee recovered from that issue to come into the Burton starting XI as one of two changes, with Hope Akpan making his first start since the goalless draw at Bristol City.

Jamie Allen and Marvin Sordell both dropped to the bench, with Allen still nursing a bruised ankle that forced him off at the weekend.

Scannell's recall saw him stationed on the right flank as Burton continued in a 3-5-2 system, with Stephen Warnock on the opposite flank and the central defensive trio of Jake Buxton, Kyle McFadzean and Ben Turner continuing together.

Akpan joined Luke Murphy and a reenergised Matty Lund in central midfield, while Lucas Akins was pushed forward to partner Lloyd Dyer in a front two keen to get Albion onto the front foot early.

Burton did look to hit their visitors early, just as they had tried in a quick start against Ipswich three days previously.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

But while they saw plenty of possession, the hosts lacked a touch of quality to unlock a well-packed Barnsley defence, or a dangerous cross that could cause trouble.

Perhaps the recent lack of goals was also playing on the players' minds as they failed to give Tykes keeper Adam Davies an early test.

Barely 10 minutes had passed before Clough was screaming at Lund from the touchline after he elected to look for a pass through from 20 yards rather than loosing a shot at goal.

Still, there was only one side asking the questions in the opening 20 minutes - and it was not the side who took the lead.

Barnsley's front three of Ike Ugbo, Harvey Barnes and Lloyd Isgrove had barely had a touch between them when the ball was worked out to the latter on the right of the pitch.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Albion's defence was suddenly stretched, and Isgrove scythed back in the opposite direction across goal, cutting past the stranded Warnock and Turner.

Tackles flew in and the ball looked to have bobbled away from the Barnsley forward for a split second. But it ran back into the 24-year-old's path, and he lashed a finish past Ripley at his near post.

It was a suckerpunch to Burton in such an important match, and they momentarily reeled from the blow.

A couple of long balls were frustratingly overhit, and McFadzean had to produce a timely block to deny Barnes' cross-goal delivery from causing problems.

To their credit, though, Albion took stock, regathered themselves and produced a stunning equaliser, just as Barnsley looked to be getting on top.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

McFadzean produced a gorgeous outside-of-the-boot pass to the right flank, where Buxton was up in support - and the Brewers captained whipped a wicked delivery in and onto the head of Lund, whose run to the back post was perfectly timed.

The ex-Rochdale man powered the ball past the sprawling Davies to notch his first league goal for Burton.

Game on.

But the Brewers celebrations had barely died down before they were forced to play catch-up again.

There seemed little danger when the Tykes hoofed a clearance downfield as they repelled another Albion wave, only for Turner and McFadzean to clash in midair as they sought to head clear.

McFadzean crumpled to the floor and Ugbo suddenly had the freedom of the Albion half to break into.

Ripley did well to get down and deny the first effort, but the rebound rolled for Brad Potts to poke into an empty net.

As quick as they were level, Burton were behind again.

That could have hurt more than the first goal.

Instead, the response was even swifter - and a stunning reminder of the danger Dyer can pose in front of goal.

The pacy forward looked to have few options on when he controlled a throw-in by the righthand corner flag in Barnsley's half.

He laid back to Scannell, though, and then set off into the box, with the Huddersfield loan man picking out the pass.

The rest was down to Dyer, the ex-Leicester City star racing across goal from the right before drilling a low finish inside Davies' near post.

That response left the game finely poised at the break. Both sides will have known it was there for the taking.

Game on again.

Neither side came close to taking an early second-half lead, though.

Murphy might have done if his shot from 20 yards was not blocked after he had done well to find space.

Lund also had a sniff when Buxton produced another eye-catching ball from the right, but the Northern Ireland international miscued the overhead kick attempt.

Albion's direct approach into Akins was stifled by the physical approach of Barnsley's centre-half, with the Burton forward seemingly unfortunate not to be rewarded with a few choice free-kicks here and there.

Barnsley were similarly lacking at the crucial moment, with neither keeper overly tested.

That was until the 73rd minute, when Williams produced a moment that would have deserved to win any game at any level.

There looked to be no danger when a cross from the right was knocked clear.

But Williams had other ideas, letting fly a dipping effort from 30 yards that looked destined to sail over Ripley's crossbar right up to the moment it dipped un

Scannell was slid through on goal by Lund as Albion looked for a third equaliser in the game, but Davies rushed out to thwart him.

And a third rescue act inside 90 minutes was put beyond Clough's men in the dying stages when Barnes grabbed the Tykes' fourth, beating Ripley at his near post seconds after the Middlesbrough loanee had done well to deny George Moncur.

The Brewers will once again have to pick themselves up and ensure the resolve of last season returns in excess as they head to Millwall on Saturday.

This was another performance that promised much at times. But until they can sustain that quality for 90 minutes, Albion are going to struggle to break out of the bottom three.

The famous Burton character is needed now more than ever.