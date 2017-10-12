Burton Albion Ladies got back to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Long Eaton United Ladies, with Jemma Grimadell scoring the only goal of game with a rocket from 25-yards out.

After suffering two consecutive defeats against The New Saints and Nettleham, manager Jack White decided to change his formation - lining up with a 3-4-1-2 in the hope of bouncing back from, those losses.

The change in tactics was evident in the first 10 minutes, as Burton were confident in possession and attacked down the wings – with White handing Charlotte Cresswell her first start of the season as right wing-back.

She was at the centre of the action in the opening exchanges, making good runs down the flank which lead to the first chance of the game, as Atkin flicked a cross towards goal.

Gina Rushton went for the spectacular from the half way line, however it went straight into the Long Eaton 'keeper's hands.

Amelia Robb got on the end of Grimadell's cross from the left but her shot lacked power and was easily collected by the goalkeeper.

There was very promising build up play, something that had been lacking in recent games, between Dani Reade, Charlotte Cresswell and Jordan Atkin which ended with a looping shot by Grimadell that skimmed the top of the net.

In what had been an even and entertaining contest between the two sides, the teams headed into the break with no goals to their name.

However, it was the Brewers who were quickest out of the traps and just two minutes after the restart they took the lead in emphatic style.

Picking the ball up in the middle of the pitch, Grimadell unleashed a fierce shot that lobbed the helpless 'keeper from 25-yards out.

Atkin should have doubled their advantage minutes later when she made great connection with Greenan's cross, but the goalkeeper was equal to it – pushing it past the post.

It wasn't just Long Eaton's number one who was on fine form as Erica Turner made a number of magnificent saves to keep the Blues at bay.

Her centre-back, Rushton, was just as important in securing a clean sheet for the Brewers when she made a brilliant goal line clearance to keep the score line at 1-0.

Burton kept on pushing in search of a second goal to give them breathing space, as Long Eaton continued to push for an equaliser with Cara Newton causing the back five problems.

Natasha Rothery tried an ambitious shot from distance while Turner was called back into action down the other end of the pitch. But the Brewers held out for their fifth win of the season and a return to winning ways.

White said of his team's victory: "We've had a couple of poor performances recently so we wanted to get a positive result as quickly as possible.

"Long Eaton United are a very strong side and we knew that it would be a tough game.

"Both teams were evenly matched and it's no surprise that it took something special to decide the result. Jemma's goal was a fantastic strike and worthy of winning any match.

"They put their bodies on the line at times to keep the ball out of the net and also wanted possession too so that they could make an impact when we attacked.

"Once we scored Long Eaton United raised their game and had a real go at us. Our defence held firm and should be very proud of themselves tonight.

"That was very pleasing to see. I'm sure that Erica Turner's confidence is sky-high following her brilliant saves in the second half.

"The team trained hard last night at St. George's Park and had a real determination to do well. We set the team up in the way that we thought would bring us success tonight and it worked. Credit to all the players for buying in to what we're trying to do here.

"Five wins from six matches is very good for any team in a new division and we're delighted to have a squad full of confident and happy players."