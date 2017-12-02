Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion saw a supremely committed effort undone in one moment as Johnny Russell's 82nd-minute goal made it two consecutive late heartbreaks for the Brewers.

Albion had restricted the Rams to only a few real opportunities as they looked to maintain an unbeaten League record against their neighbours and continue an impressive recent run on the road.

But as Derby knocked late on, Matt Palmer delayed a clearance in his own box - and substitute Russell raced in to rifle the ball into the net.

Nigel Clough's two changes saw a return for two former Rams at Pride Park - including the long-awaited comeback of John Brayford.

Brayford had not featured since the 2-0 loss at Nottingham Forest on October 21, and he slotted straight back in on the right of a back five, with Jake Buxton - back from a thigh injury - one of three central defenders, alongside Tom Naylor and Ben Turner.

Albion's approach against Derby was always likely to be a pragmatic one given their fine record on the road recently with such an approach.

And barring a couple of nervy moments, it was effective for the opening 45 minutes.

The dangerous Tom Lawrence and Matej Vydra both caused problems with their running, Lawrence drilling a low ball across the face of Stephen Bywater's goal but just ahead of the advancing Joe Ledley as the hosts looked for an opener.

The most Bywater was tested before the break, though, was by his own player, with the former Rams keeper getting down and across well to tip Turner's attempted block away from rolling into the net.

Derby enjoyed the bulk of possession, but the Brewers had their moments, with Palmer forcing Scott Carson to save his low effort.

Lucas Akins, meanwhile, was able to cause Marcus Olsson some problems on the right flank - but to no avail.

While the Rams were the quicker out of the blocks again after the break, they only sporadically threatened Bywater's goal.

The Burton keeper did well to hold onto Andreas Weimann's low cross-shot, while a deflected chance from Lawrence was also saved.

Turner nearly nudged Albion in front when he headed Palmer's delivery back across goal, only for Weimann to get up and head off the line.

Moments later, the Rams saw a penalty shout waved away by referee David Coote when Tom Flanagan blocked Lawrence's effort on the turn.

Nothing was given.

It looked as though another home side would find the Burton nut just too tough to crack, then.

But with 82 minutes on the clock, and the Rams camped in the Albion box, Palmer looked to take a controlling touch as a loose ball reached him.

Before he could clear it upfield, Russell was running onto it and rifling an unstoppable shot past Bywater.

Akins volleyed a dropping ball wide as they searched for a last-gasp reprieve, but there was too little time for them to muster a genuine response.

It will be one of the toughest results of the season for Burton to take, and it sees them drop to the foot of the table.