Burton Albion watched another opportunity to win on the road slip through their grasp as they were beaten 2-0 by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Brewers rode out an early storm and then created the most eye-opening chances of the first half - but they failed to capitalise, with Lloyd Dyer seeing a shot blocked on the line before the break.

Neither side looked at their best on the day, but Forest were able to ride out those blows before scoring twice in the second half, Barrie McKay firing a rising shot past Bywater after he failed to punch clear Liam Bridcutt's ball, before Eric Lichaj rubbed salt in the wounds moments after Dyer felt he should have won the visitors a penalty.

It extends Burton's winless run in the League to six matches - and they have not scored since that 2-1 victory over Fulham on September 16.

Nigel Clough made three changes to the side that drew at Bristol City last time out - and switched formation in search of a more threatening impact upfield.

John Brayford returned at right-wing-back in a 3-4-3, while Dyer and Sean Scannell also came into the XI to partner Lucas Akins upfield.

Both of these sides have been hurt by early goals in recent weeks, and it was the Brewers who had to work hard to ensure it was not them facing an uphill battle inside the opening moments.

Albion sat deep in a 5-4-1 without possession, and both Forest full-backs, Armand Traore and Lichaj, managed to get into the visitor's box to deliver dangerous low crosses, Stephen Bywater parrying the latter's away before Brayford fully dealt with the danger.

But after the hosts' early pressure was seen out, it was Clough's side who crafted the best chances of the first half.

With Forest playing from deep, Burton chose their moments to snap into action and pressure them upfield.

On one occasion, Dyer was able to win possession by the lefthand corner flag and fire a low cross towards Akins - but Danny Fox slid in to deny the Brewers frontman.

Dyer himself would have an even better chance before the break.

Akins was provider this time, turning Michael Mancienne and getting to the byline before cutting possession to the back post, where Stephen Warnock squared for Dyer, eight yards out, only for Lichaj to produce a vital block on the line.

But Albion learned the hard way last season - plenty of times in fact - how easy it is to be punished in this division if chances aren't taken.

And Forest discovered some newfound intensity at the start of the second half to move into the lead.

Bywater got across well to deny Liam Bridcutt's goalbound effort moments earlier.

But the keeper was unable to fully deal with Bridcutt's lobbed pass in the 58th minute as Jason Cummings challenged for it in the air.

A half-punched clearance fell to McKay in the box, and the former Rangers man arrowed an accurate drive inside the top right corner of the net to ease home frustrations.

Had it not been for a good diving save to deny Ben Osborne shortly afterwards, the damage would have been worse.

The game was ultimately decided by a whirlwind few moments as the game headed into its final 15.

The Albion bench were convinced they should have had a penalty when Dyer won the race to a long Turner clearance and got his head to it before Jordan Smith careered into him in the box - but referee Keith Stroud was unmoved, to the frustration of the visiting bench.

And moments later, Forest were celebrating their second goal when Lichaj finished a good move by waltzing into the box and sliding a finish home.

Clough's side showed they were not quite finished by that goal, Dyer sliding a shot just past the far post and substitute Marvin Sordell getting into a good position to fire goalwards first-time, only for a well-timed block to come in from Mancienne and ensure a clean sheet for the hosts.

It was arguably the most frustrating defeat of the lot so far for the Brewers, given what might have been in the first half.

And it leaves them in the bottom three as they prepare for back-to-back home games in the next 10 days.