Nigel Clough was a prolific forward during his days as a player at the City Ground.

Two decades on from his final game for Nottingham Forest, the Burton Albion boss still sits second in the club's all-time goalscoring charts.

How his current side could do with a touch of their manager's ruthlessness in front of goal at this moment of time.

Saturday's 2-0 defeat to the Reds was Albion's fifth successive Championship game without scoring and meant for a disappointing return to the banks of the Trent for Clough .

When asked in the immediate aftermath if the loss was the most frustrating of the season so far for his Brewers, the 51-year-old answered in the affirmative.

It is likely that most - if not all - of the 1,139 travelling Albion fans sat in the West Bridgford Stand would have had the same reply.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Burton have already taken some heavy hits in 2017/18. Emphatic defeats at the hands of Leeds United, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers were all on a scale that Albion did not experience last season, and showed the depth of quality they are up against this time around.

But in losing to the Reds this weekend, Burton were not outclassed.

Instead, they played at least a part in their own downfall.

Again, they failed to capitalise when their chances came and the match was building in their favour as the first half wore on.

Unlike at Norwich City, Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City, though, when the defence held out impressively, Forest made the most of Albion's profligacy to secure what was a valuable win for them.

The Brewers, meanwhile, missed out on a chance to push themselves out of the bottom three ahead of back-to-back home games against Ipswich Town and Barnsley in the next 10 days.

Last time Albion were in action at the Pirelli Stadium, they were handed those four-goal humblings by Villa and Wolves.

Understandably, Clough said his team's primary focus after that had to be on tightening up - and he felt an improvement in that side of their game would pay dividends at the other end.

It is why he lined up his side in a defensive 3-5-2 at Bristol last weekend, as they successfully thwarted one of the division's in-form sides.

But there was no doubting the Burton manager's ambition against Forest, with the Brewers sensing an opportunity to clinch their first away win since the 2-0 triumph at Birmingham City in April.

Three changes saw John Brayford return at right-wing-back in an altered 3-4-3 formation, with Lloyd Dyer and Sean Scannell coming in on either flank to partner central forward Lucas Akins.

That system became a solid 5-4-1 out of possession - and that was certainly the case in the opening moments, as Forest - fresh from East Midlands derby defeat the previous week - flew out of the traps.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Full-backs Armand Traore and Eric Lichaj both managed to venture into the Burton box inside the first 120 seconds, with Stephen Bywater forced to parry the latter's low cross-shot away from goal before Brayford completed the job.

After riding that early wave, though, the Reds seemed to fall into the traps Albion were laying for them.

Mark Warburton's side play some attractive football in a 4-2-3-1 system where the playmaking Ben Osborn, Barrie McKay and Jason Cummings constantly look for possession in the final third.

But with Forest intent on playing out from the back, that trio were continually forced deeper and deeper to receive possession as Albion's banks of five and four set up well.

The sight of Osborn dropping into his own half in an attempt to spark some life into the hosts' attacks would have been exactly what the Brewers hoped to see - and this was their time to capitalise.

Dyer, Scannell and Akins all sensed when the chance was there to snap into action and suddenly push up and pressure their hosts into rushed passes.

On one such occasion, Dyer was able to win the ball off Michael Mancienne near his own corner flag, much to the frustration of the home faithful.

Dyer delivered a low ball towards Akins, who was hovering and ready to turn it home, only for Danny Fox to dive back in and divert possession away in the six-yard box.

There was a similar feeling of 'so near yet so far' moments later when Scannell, lively on the wing, got down the right flank and drilled a tantalising delivery behind the retreating Forest defence.

It ran just ahead of Akins and the onrushing Jamie Allen, though, and the danger was cleared.

Those near misses would be trumped before the break.

Akins proved a constant handful for marker Mancienne, with the versatile Brewers man staying strong with his back to him and also finding ways to wriggle away and into space.

(Image: Richard Burley/ Epic Action Imagery)

He did this superbly in the 28th minute before cutting the ball back to Stephen Warnock at the back post.

The ex-Leeds defender might have shot, but instead rolled it back selflessly for Dyer, unmarked eight yards out.

It looked a certain goal. But when things are not going for you in front of goal, they really are not going for you - and the impressive Lichaj was on hand to produce a stunning goal-line block.

Anyone who saw Albion's away trips to places like Ipswich Town, Leeds and Villa last season will have sensed where this one was heading after that moment.

But there was still a real sense of the Brewers being in the ascendency as the half-time whistle blew, even with so much of the possession in the hands of Forest.

The echoing sounds of ironic cheers that met David Vaughan's 42nd-minute shot - Forest's first on target - was indicative of the pressure building on the hosts.

Burton, though, allowed their chance to slip away. Clough wanted his players to keep that pressure on straight after the break and to sense that Forest would fly out reinvigorated.

That is exactly what happened, and Albion could not deal with it.

They were not helped by the half-time removal of Akins with a hamstring strain. He had been the focal point of Burton's attacking play, and the Brewers seemed to have less of a presence upfield with him off and the pacy but less physical Marvin Sordell on in his place.

With Brayford having already been removed with a hamstring problem of his own inside the first 15 minutes, this may prove a costly defeat for more than one reason for Clough's men.

Forest's breakthrough came in the 58th minute during their first sustained period of pressure.

Liam Bridcutt had come close moments earlier when curling a fine effort for the top corner from 30 yards, only for Bywater to get across and tip it wide.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

But Bridcutt's involvement would soon prove crucial, as he lobbed a high ball into the danger zone.

Bywater came to punch clear but, under pressure from Cummings, did not make great contact, and the ball dropped to the feet of McKay, who arrowed an emphatic rising drive into the net from just inside the box.

The cheers of 23,500 home fans were mixed with sighs of relief - and that relief was mirrored in the way their players responded.

The first goal always felt crucial in this clash, and the Reds' free-flowing, passing style is suited to a side in the lead.

They asked more frequent questions thereafter, Osborn forcing Bywater into an eye-catching save.

Still, at 1-0, it would only take one moment to throw the game into contention again - and Burton felt they should have had that moment in the 77th minute.

A long clearance from Turner bounced into the path of Dyer in the home side’s area, and he jumped to head the ball past Forest keeper Jordan Smith.

It appeared that Dyer and Smith got to the ball at almost exactly the same time, before the Reds stopper crashed into the Albion man mid-air.

The Brewers bench were up as one appealing - but referee Keith Stroud was unmoved.

Perhaps still recovering from that moment, Albion then saw themselves carved open for the game-clinching second from Lichaj, who finished a classy move.

Dyer, Scannell and Sordell had chances late on in and around the box. Sordell, though, delayed just too long when freed by Allen's clever free-kick, while Dyer dragged a good chance in front of goal wide of the far post.

It summed up what was missing on the day.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Albion had their issues with finding the net at times last season. During a run of games in October and November, they scored in only one of six matches.

They had already proved their potency in front of goal earlier in the campaign, though.

This time around, six goals from 13 league games shows they are yet to discover their cutting edge, having lost their top scorer from last season to Hull City and their record signing to a long-term injury.

It needs to click in the opposition penalty area sooner rather than later – and that onus is on players across the park, not just the strikers.

The Brewers will be intent on showing Ipswich Town how ruthless they can be next Saturday.