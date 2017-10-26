Burton Albion midfielder Ben Fox has joined National League North side Tamworth for a second youth loan spell in as many seasons at the club.

The deal will see Fox stay with the Lambs until January 2, although Burton have the option of recalling their academy graduate after 28 days if they wish to bring him back to the Pirelli Stadium.

Fox made an early-season impact for the Brewers by featuring in their first two Carabao Cup wins of the campaign, including grabbing the winner - his first senior goal for the club - in the 2-1 triumph over Cardiff City that booked last month's third-round trip to Manchester United.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Shortly before that game, he joined Solihull Moors in the National League on a month-long loan.

But after returning from that spell, the Albion playmaker has now returned for a second stint with Tamworth, for whom he made a positive impression last season.

"I am looking forward to being back with Tamworth, I enjoyed my spell at the club very much last season," said Fox.

"I am fit and ready to go, hopefully I can hit the ground running and help push the side towards the play-offs."