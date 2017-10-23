Aston Villa are keen on signing goalkeeper Sam Johnstone permanently at the end of the season, following another impressive performance against Fulham.

The 24-year-old re-signed for Villa in the summer on a season-long loan from Manchester United having joined the Villans on a temporary spell last January.

He's been an ever-present this season, starting every Championship game and keeping five clean sheets in the process having let in just 13 goals.

"We will do everything in our power to get him in here permanently," manager Steve Bruce said after his side's 2-1 win over Fulham.

"He is going to find it difficult at United to break through because of what they have got so we are hopeful."

They are also willing to ‘break the bank’ for midfielder Joshua Onomah - who is on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur - after his man of the match performance against the Cottagers.

"Josh Onomah was terrific today. We'll try and break the bank for him," Bruce added.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that they will offer more contracts to their leading players.

John Fleck and David Brooks have both agreed terms on fresh deals with the club after their remarkable start to life in the Championship this campaign which sees them in third place after 13 games.

"We are trying to keep our best players," Wilder told the Sheffield Star .

"The medium and long-term planning of this football club is really important to me."