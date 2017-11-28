Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing Fulham full-back Ryan Sessegnon as a possible replacement for Danny Rose - if the England man decides to leave White Hart Lane.

According to the Telegraph, Rose could be set to leave Spurs, having fallen behind Ben Davies in the pecking order.

He has made only four appearances this season for the north London club after recovering from a long-term injury.

The 27-year-old also called into question Tottenham's wage structure in the summer.

If Rose does leave the Champions League side, Sessegnon is reportedly seen as the ideal target to replace him.

The 17-year-old Fulham star - who scored a last-gasp equaliser against Burton Albion last season - had interest shown in him by Spurs and top-flight rivals Liverpool over the summer, with the Cottagers keeping hold of their man.

But it seems likely that interest will be stepped up, either in January or at the end of the campaign.

Sessegnon has made 21 appearances so far this season for Fulham, netting a sensational hat-trick in their stunning 5-4 win at Sheffield United last week.