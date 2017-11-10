Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Joe Sbarra has signed a new deal with Burton Albion that will keep him at the Pirelli Stadium until 2020 and has vowed to continue the hard work that earned him an improvement on his first contract as a professional.

The 18-year-old put pen to paper on fresh terms with the Brewers on Friday afternoon after signing his first professional forms with the club in October last year.

Sbarra made his first appearance for Albion on the final day of last season, impressing in the 4-2 defeat to Reading at the Pirelli, with reports surfacing during the summer that Premier League side Southampton had shown an interest in the midfielder.

That led to Nigel Clough stating in pre-season that the youngster would be in with a chance of a first-team spot heading into the new campaign.

Sbarra has made four appearances this term, but has struggled to dislodge a strong midfield core of Luke Murphy, Jamie Allen, Matty Lund, Hope Akpan and fellow academy graduate Matt Palmer.

But he seized his chance in the Carabao Cup earlier this term though, and helped his side through against Oldham Athletic and Cardiff City,.

And one night that will certainly live long in the memory of Sbarra is that Cardiff game, when his cross was headed home by fellow academy man Ben Fox to set up a third-round tie against Manchester United.

Clough is pleased that Sbarra has been rewarded for his efforts - but also says it demonstrates a clear route from the academy to the first-team for any youngsters with their hearts set on appearing for the Brewers.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"It's a reward for the progress Joe has made since coming on in the last game of last season against Reading and playing in the Carabao Cup this season," Clough said.

"He has become a member of the first team squad and it's nice that he's committed himself to the club with this new deal and I’m sure he will have opportunities to play this season.

"It demonstrates a clear path from the academy to the first team and Joe and Ben Fox should give all the young players at the club motivation to try and achieve the same."

Sbarra added: "It's a great club to be a part of and getting an extension on my contract is really good news.

"The first-team lads have been really welcoming. They push you, try and get the best out of you to try and help the team on matchday.

"It was brilliant getting a taste of Championship football against Reading and I have had starts in the Carabao Cup which means I have a feel of what first team football is all about.

"I have to keep working hard on the training ground now and if the opportunities come, then grab them with both hands."