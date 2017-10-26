Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Conor Coady has been attracting attention from a couple of Premier League clubs following his and his side's impressive performance against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Coady was one of Wolves' standout players at the Etihad Stadiu, in spite of his penalty miss in the crucial shootout.

And Newcastle United are now reportedly keen on getting him in during the January transfer window.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

The 24-year-old recently signed a new contract at Molineux in September, but the Magpies are keen on gaining his services, according to the Sun - although they would come at a cost of £7 million.

Rafael Benitez's Newcastle are not the only side interested, with West Bromwich Albion also lining up a move for the former Liverpool player.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough’s Ben Gibson has penned a new five-year deal for the Championship club, despite interest from Manchester City.

The centre-back, who was called up to the England squad in March, progressed through the ranks at the Riverside.

He has been at the club since he was 10 and has made 177 appearances since, including 14 so far this season.

Gibson said: "I'm delighted to sign a new contract.

"Everyone knows what this club means to me. I've grown up with the club, I went to the Riverside from a young age and remember all those special European nights."

And Boro have not been the only side to hand out a new contract to one of their key players.

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson also signed a new five-year contract, keeping him with the club until 2022.

The Swedish international has extended his current deal, having joined permanently following a successful loan spell at Elland Road last season.

"I am really happy, this has been my second home since day one," Jansson told the club’s official website.

"When I first came here everybody was good and helped me in a good way."

He has made 10 appearances so far this season for the Whites who currently sit in fourth place, four points off automatic promotion.