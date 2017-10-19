Nottingham Forest are reportedly interesting in signing St Mirren star Lewis Morgan, who was linked with a move to Burton Albion in the summer.

The highly-rated winger is understood to have been a player of interest to Albion in the summer.

The Saints turned down two bids for the 21-year-old from an unnamed Championship club, with the Scottish Sun reporting that club to be Burton.

But it is Forest who now seem keen on securing the services of Morgan, who has already scored eight goals in 14 league and cup appearances so far this season.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Forest signed Jason Cummings and Barrie McKay - both of whom are likely to feature against the Brewers at the City Ground on Saturday - from Scotland in the summer.

And according to the Sun on Sunday, the Reds are looking at a possible deal worth £500,000 plus add-ons for a player who has also been linked with Sheffield United and Bristol City in the past.

Morgan is out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

The Brewers travel to the City Ground this weekend in search of their first away win of the campaign and a fourth successive unbeaten game on the road.