Uttoxeter swimmer Adam Peaty is a contender for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award for the fourth year running.

The 22-year-old is one of 12 in the frame, with the winner announced on December 17.

Peaty’s record-breaking achievements at the World Aquatics Championships made headlines in 2017.

The Olympic champion retained his 100m and 50m breaststroke titles, breaking his own world record twice in the shorter event and becoming the first man to swim the distance in under 26 seconds.

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is the odds-on favourite to win the award after his victory over Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley in April earned him the WBA and IBO belts to add to his existing IBF title.

He successfully defended his IBF title against late replacement Carlos Takam in October.

2017 BBC SPOTY contenders: Elise Christie – Short Track Speed Skating; Sir Mo Farah – Athletics, Chris Froome – Cycling, Lewis Hamilton – F1, Anthony Joshua – Boxing, Harry Kane – Football, Johanna Konta – Tennis, Jonnie Peacock – Para-athletics, Adam Peaty – Swimming, Jonathan Rea – Motorcycling, Anya Shrubsole – Cricket, Bianca Walkden – Taekwondo.