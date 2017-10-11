A Burton youngster has seen his Christmas wish come true after landing his dream role in an upcoming top musical in Birmingham.

Aspiring 10-year-old actor Nicholas Vakis, who attends Abbots Bromley School, was picked out from hundreds of hopefuls to star in Debbie Isitt's Nativity! The Musical which begins its run at the end of this month at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre.

Nicholas will join 27 other children as they tell the story of St Bernadette's School, acting alongside teacher Mr Maddens and his crazy assistant Mr Poppy as they struggle with hilarious children and unruly animals. Featuring sing-a-long favourites from smash-hit films, including Sparkle and Shine, Nazareth and One Night One Moment, the musical promises to be the perfect feel-good comedy for all the family, said a spokesman.

Nicholas said: "It's amazing because you get to meet really cool people and everyone's really nice. It's going to be hard work and I'm working as hard as I can, but it's going to be amazing."

Written and directed by Debbie Isitt with music and lyrics by Nicky Ager and Debbie Isitt, Nativity! The Musical is choreographed by Andrew Wright, designed by David Woodhead, with lighting design by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Tom Marshall and musical supervision and orchestrations by George Dyer.

Ms Isitt, the creator and director of Nativity! said: "Birmingham and the West Midlands has so many talented children and I loved meeting all of them at our auditions.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be working with our sweet and funny young cast and the incredibly talented and hilariously funny musical theatre cast who are going to be brilliant. Nativity! The Musical is so full of joy and we're looking forward to cracking on with rehearsals to create an unforgettable stage show."

Nativity! The Musical opens at Birmingham Repertory Theatre on Friday, October 20 until Saturday, November 12. Tickets available from 0121 236 4455 or www.birmingham-rep.co.uk

