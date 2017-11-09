Kind-heated people across Burton and South Derbyshire are already wearing their poppies to show support for the upcoming Remembrance Day - and now they can pay their respects online too.
Most people wear poppies on their jackets and coats, but the Burton Mail has a widget which allows those on social media to add a poppy to their profile picture on Facebook, Twitter, or any site of their choice.
It's easy - all users have to do is follow the link here, upload a picture and then download the resulting image to a computer or mobile device.
Users may need to click 'Rotate image' button to make sure their picture is the right way round. Square pictures work best; others will be cropped from the centre.
Poppy Appeal events Burton
Armistice Day
On Saturday, November 11, there will be a short service to observe the two minutes' silence at Burton War Memorial.
Remembrance Sunday
On Sunday, November, 12, there will be a full parade led by the Melton Mowbray Toy Soldiers marching band. This will commence at 9am at Burton Town Hall and proceed down Station Street/High Street to St Modwen's Church in the Market Place for a service at 10am.
Following this, the parade will reform at approximately 10.30am and proceed to the War Memorial in time for the 11.00am observation of the two-minute silence. Wreath laying and a short service including items by Liquid Brass will take place.
Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant will be laying poppy wreaths on behalf of Her Majesty's Government and the House of Commons at the National Memorial Arboretum on the Armed Forces Memorial at 11am on Saturday November, 11.
He will also be attending The War Memorial in Abbots Bromley at 11am on Sunday, November 12.
Councillor Martyn Tittley, chairman of Lichfield Constituency Conservatives, will stand in for Micheal and lay a wreath on his behalf at the War Memorial in Lichfield on Sunday, November 12.
Swadlincote
On Sunday, November 12, there will be a Remembrance Parade at 9.50am starting outside the gates to Eureka Park off Midland Road.
There will be readings, prayers and wreath laying before a parade will form and head towards the Delph and down High Street to Church Street. MP Heather Wheeler and Deputy Lord Leiutenant Richard Perkins will attend.
The Women's Royal Naval Service is celebrating their 100th year anniversary and ex Wrens will be laying a wreath at the Swadlincote Eureka Park Gates on Sunday, November 12.
Uttoxeter
The Uttoxeter Remembrance Parade will set off from The Maltings car park at 10.40am on Sunday, November 12, and head towards the Market Place war memorial via Bradley Street and High Street.
A two-minute silence and laying of wreaths will be observed, followed by a service at St Mary's Parish Church and a buffet at Bradley House Club, in Bradley Street.
Remember Them All
A poem by Angela Jenkinson, of Burton
The poppy so red is worn with pride
To remember those who fought and died
Those women and men who were so brave
In Flanders field they met their grave
Fields and woods were lush and green
But soon became a battle scene
Muddy trenches alive with lice
Crammed with soldiers, rats and mice
An underground network of tunnels and holes
Where this Great War took many souls
Bombarded with shells and chlorine gas
Thousands of soldiers killed en masse
Churned up soil where villages stood
Destroyed and muddy... and covered in blood
Into sandbags were gathered body parts
Leaving many families with broken hearts
The gun smoke fog was bleak and dark
Above, barely audible, the sound of lark
But springing up amongst the mass grave
The poppy so red, now represents the brave
This remembrance day we remember them all
The wounded, the missing, those killed in war
The unmarked graves, those tears they cried
We'll wear our poppy... and we'll wear it with pride
War
A poem by James White, aged 10
We will remember
Tank treads on rocky ground
Bullets firing
Soldiers dying
Dogs running through continuous fire
Sending messages to desperate front lines
We will remember
The horrific conditions in trenches
Tragic loss of life
Heart broken families
Whose soldiers didn’t return
We will remember
The game played on Christmas Day
The truce momentarily held
Exchanging of gifts
Then killing friends just made
We will remember
The two minutes silence we give for them
Stories their friends told
The hard adjustment
Back to normal lives
We will honour their sacrifice
We will remember
To learn more about the Poppy Appeal visit here