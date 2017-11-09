The video will start in 8 Cancel

Kind-heated people across Burton and South Derbyshire are already wearing their poppies to show support for the upcoming Remembrance Day - and now they can pay their respects online too.

Most people wear poppies on their jackets and coats, but the Burton Mail has a widget which allows those on social media to add a poppy to their profile picture on Facebook, Twitter, or any site of their choice.

It's easy - all users have to do is follow the link here, upload a picture and then download the resulting image to a computer or mobile device.

Users may need to click 'Rotate image' button to make sure their picture is the right way round. Square pictures work best; others will be cropped from the centre.

Poppy Appeal events Burton

Armistice Day

On Saturday, November 11, there will be a short service to observe the two minutes' silence at Burton War Memorial.

Remembrance Sunday

On Sunday, November, 12, there will be a full parade led by the Melton Mowbray Toy Soldiers marching band. This will commence at 9am at Burton Town Hall and proceed down Station Street/High Street to St Modwen's Church in the Market Place for a service at 10am.

Following this, the parade will reform at approximately 10.30am and proceed to the War Memorial in time for the 11.00am observation of the two-minute silence. Wreath laying and a short service including items by Liquid Brass will take place.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant will be laying poppy wreaths on behalf of Her Majesty's Government and the House of Commons at the National Memorial Arboretum on the Armed Forces Memorial at 11am on Saturday November, 11.

He will also be attending The War Memorial in Abbots Bromley at 11am on Sunday, November 12.

Councillor Martyn Tittley, chairman of Lichfield Constituency Conservatives, will stand in for Micheal and lay a wreath on his behalf at the War Memorial in Lichfield on Sunday, November 12.

Swadlincote

On Sunday, November 12, there will be a Remembrance Parade at 9.50am starting outside the gates to Eureka Park off Midland Road.

There will be readings, prayers and wreath laying before a parade will form and head towards the Delph and down High Street to Church Street. MP Heather Wheeler and Deputy Lord Leiutenant Richard Perkins will attend.

The Women's Royal Naval Service is celebrating their 100th year anniversary and ex Wrens will be laying a wreath at the Swadlincote Eureka Park Gates on Sunday, November 12.

Uttoxeter

The Uttoxeter Remembrance Parade will set off from The Maltings car park at 10.40am on Sunday, November 12, and head towards the Market Place war memorial via Bradley Street and High Street.

A two-minute silence and laying of wreaths will be observed, followed by a service at St Mary's Parish Church and a buffet at Bradley House Club, in Bradley Street.

Remember Them All

A poem by Angela Jenkinson, of Burton

The poppy so red is worn with pride

To remember those who fought and died

Those women and men who were so brave

In Flanders field they met their grave

Fields and woods were lush and green

But soon became a battle scene

Muddy trenches alive with lice

Crammed with soldiers, rats and mice

An underground network of tunnels and holes

Where this Great War took many souls

Bombarded with shells and chlorine gas

Thousands of soldiers killed en masse

Churned up soil where villages stood

Destroyed and muddy... and covered in blood

Into sandbags were gathered body parts

Leaving many families with broken hearts

The gun smoke fog was bleak and dark

Above, barely audible, the sound of lark

But springing up amongst the mass grave

The poppy so red, now represents the brave

This remembrance day we remember them all

The wounded, the missing, those killed in war

The unmarked graves, those tears they cried

We'll wear our poppy... and we'll wear it with pride

War

A poem by James White, aged 10

We will remember

Tank treads on rocky ground

Bullets firing

Soldiers dying

Dogs running through continuous fire

Sending messages to desperate front lines

We will remember

The horrific conditions in trenches

Tragic loss of life

Heart broken families

Whose soldiers didn’t return

We will remember

The game played on Christmas Day

The truce momentarily held

Exchanging of gifts

Then killing friends just made

We will remember

The two minutes silence we give for them

Stories their friends told

The hard adjustment

Back to normal lives

We will honour their sacrifice

We will remember

To learn more about the Poppy Appeal visit here

