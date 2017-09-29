Lovers of quirky trinkets and handmade goodies are in for a treat as Burton Market Hall is set to play host to a series of craft markets over the coming months.

The next craft market takes place on Saturday, September 30, followed by a festive edition bound to get people in the festive spirit on Saturday, December 2.

Organised by East Staffordshire Borough Council, lovers of all things arts and crafts are invited down to the Market Hall to appreciate what the stalls have to offer.

A spokesman for the council said: "The craft markets are a great opportunity to find out about local makers and see the great work they produce.

"Items for sale will include homewares, jewellery, gifts and much more. Bring the whole family along and pick up a gift for a loved one."

Regular Market Hall stores will also be open, including shop units, pop-up stalls and the outdoor market.

There are still places left to trade at these craft markets, so crafters or makers , then contact the markets management team on 01283 508850 or at markets@eaststaffsbc.gov.uk.

Looking ahead, the very first of the 2018 Craft Markets will take place on Saturday, March 24. For more information on these or any other themed markets, contact the management team on the details above.